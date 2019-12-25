Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

CALA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calithera Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, insider Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology acquired 88,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.30 per share, for a total transaction of $379,487.90. Also, insider Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology acquired 2,396,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.33 per share, with a total value of $7,980,295.05. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,404,157 shares of company stock worth $13,700,668. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beddow Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Calithera Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Calithera Biosciences in the third quarter worth $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Calithera Biosciences in the second quarter worth $56,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Calithera Biosciences in the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the second quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CALA opened at $6.17 on Wednesday. Calithera Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.39 and a quick ratio of 7.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.25 and its 200 day moving average is $3.94.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.07. As a group, research analysts predict that Calithera Biosciences will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

