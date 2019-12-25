Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on GOOS. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Canada Goose from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $62.00 target price (down from $72.00) on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays started coverage on Canada Goose in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canada Goose from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canada Goose presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.76.

Shares of NYSE GOOS opened at $37.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.76. Canada Goose has a 52-week low of $31.67 and a 52-week high of $59.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 3.01.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.29 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 41.67% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canada Goose will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOS. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Canada Goose by 112.0% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 14,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 7,853 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 26,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in Canada Goose during the third quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Canada Goose by 9.5% during the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,726,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,877,000 after buying an additional 149,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Canada Goose during the second quarter worth approximately $395,000. Institutional investors own 56.73% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

