Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon Sells 6,295 Shares of Stock

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$119.53, for a total value of C$752,424.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$785,772.60.

CNR opened at C$119.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$120.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$120.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.32, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of C$97.69 and a 1 year high of C$127.96. The firm has a market cap of $85.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported C$1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.61 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.88 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $0.538 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.45%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$127.00 to C$119.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$135.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$118.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$123.00 to C$119.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$122.00 to C$119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$123.18.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

