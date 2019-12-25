Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of CBNK opened at $14.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.41 million, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Capital Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.21 and a 52-week high of $15.07.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $25.41 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Michael Joseph Burke sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $58,800.00. Company insiders own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 5.7% in the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 377,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after buying an additional 20,264 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 30.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 375,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,616,000 after acquiring an additional 87,925 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Capital Bancorp by 35.0% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 334,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 86,829 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Capital Bancorp by 18.9% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 225,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 35,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. 22.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including various checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, debit cards, remote deposit capture services, online and mobile banking services, e-statements, and bank-by-mail and direct deposit services, as well as business accounts, and cash and treasury management services.

