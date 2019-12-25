Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Capstar Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet lowered Capstar Financial from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Capstar Financial in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a hold rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Capstar Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.20.

Shares of CSTR stock opened at $16.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $305.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.90. Capstar Financial has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $17.48.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $23.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.75 million. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 9.63%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capstar Financial will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Capstar Financial news, Director Julie D. Frist sold 2,000 shares of Capstar Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 226,271 shares in the company, valued at $3,846,607. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $100,840. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Capstar Financial during the third quarter worth $89,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial in the third quarter valued at $747,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 13.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after buying an additional 26,202 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $351,000. Institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

