CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

KMX has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CarMax from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on CarMax from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarMax from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Guggenheim upped their price target on CarMax from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CarMax from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. CarMax currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.65.

Shares of KMX opened at $88.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.54. CarMax has a one year low of $57.95 and a one year high of $100.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.20.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CarMax will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Darren C. Newberry sold 24,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $2,222,111.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,413 shares in the company, valued at $670,950.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 10,954.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,005,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,989,000 after buying an additional 2,978,567 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the second quarter valued at $128,466,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,493,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,679,000 after purchasing an additional 566,892 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,843,000. Finally, Capital Growth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,430,000.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

