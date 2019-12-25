Carnival (CCL) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Carnival (NYSE: CCL):

12/24/2019 – Carnival was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/24/2019 – Carnival had its price target lowered by analysts at Nomura from $47.00 to $45.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/24/2019 – Carnival had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $47.00 to $53.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/23/2019 – Carnival had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $43.00.

12/23/2019 – Carnival had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $47.00 to $51.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/23/2019 – Carnival had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $46.00 to $53.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/23/2019 – Carnival was upgraded by analysts at Standpoint Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/18/2019 – Carnival had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $59.00 to $51.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/12/2019 – Carnival was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/6/2019 – Carnival had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

12/6/2019 – Carnival had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock.

11/27/2019 – Carnival was downgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/21/2019 – Carnival was downgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock.

11/1/2019 – Carnival was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of NYSE:CCL traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.94. 2,142,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,432,049. The company has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. Carnival Corp has a 52-week low of $39.92 and a 52-week high of $59.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.80.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 14.36%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carnival Corp will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

In related news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $204,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Carnival in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival by 579.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carnival by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

