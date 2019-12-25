Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Carnival (NYSE:CCL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Carnival from $59.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. HSBC cut Carnival from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Carnival in a report on Friday, December 6th. TheStreet lowered Carnival from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Macquarie set a $53.00 price objective on Carnival and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.82.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $50.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. Carnival has a 1 year low of $39.92 and a 1 year high of $59.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. Carnival had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. Carnival’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

In other Carnival news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 5,000 shares of Carnival stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $204,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Carnival by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 259,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,100,000 after acquiring an additional 23,848 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Carnival by 1.1% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 250,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA grew its holdings in shares of Carnival by 4.3% during the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 251,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,994,000 after purchasing an additional 10,293 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carnival by 13.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Carnival by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,715,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,352,000 after buying an additional 304,457 shares in the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

