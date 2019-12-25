CB Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:CBFV) Given $31.00 Average Target Price by Analysts

Shares of CB Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:CBFV) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price target of $31.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.49 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given CB Financial Services an industry rank of 180 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get CB Financial Services alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CB Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

In other news, Director John J. Lacarte purchased 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.76 per share, with a total value of $32,153.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in CB Financial Services by 25.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in CB Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 12.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 213,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 23,056 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 2.5% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. 26.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CB Financial Services stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $30.33. 3,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,987. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.25 and a 200 day moving average of $26.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. CB Financial Services has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $30.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.21 million, a PE ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.40.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $13.30 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that CB Financial Services will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.80%.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CB Financial Services (CBFV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CB Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.