Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.90

Shares of Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.90 and traded as high as $25.89. Centerstate Bank shares last traded at $25.38, with a volume of 8,211 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Centerstate Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Centerstate Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.50 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Centerstate Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Centerstate Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Centerstate Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.70.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Centerstate Bank had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 26.20%. The company had revenue of $203.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centerstate Bank Corp will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%.

In other news, Director James H. Bingham sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total transaction of $103,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 120,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,198,398.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Centerstate Bank by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 275,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,608,000 after acquiring an additional 134,212 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in Centerstate Bank by 370.4% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 86,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 68,158 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Centerstate Bank by 761.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 11,364 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Centerstate Bank by 23.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 839,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,139,000 after purchasing an additional 160,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Centerstate Bank by 52.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 44,544 shares during the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centerstate Bank Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSFL)

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

