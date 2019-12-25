Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $212.46

Central Asia Metals Ltd (LON:CAML) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $212.46 and traded as high as $224.00. Central Asia Metals shares last traded at $222.00, with a volume of 100,181 shares.

CAML has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Central Asia Metals in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. VSA Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.08) price objective on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Central Asia Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 303.33 ($3.99).

Get Central Asia Metals alerts:

The company has a market cap of $397.73 million and a PE ratio of 8.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 213.44 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 206.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.88.

About Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML)

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines and explores for mineral properties. The company explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, gold, and molybdenum deposits. The company holds a 100% interests in the solvent extraction-electro winning copper plant located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Central Asia Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Asia Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.