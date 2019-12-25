Chaarat Gold (LON:CGH) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $33.59

Shares of Chaarat Gold Holdings Ltd (LON:CGH) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.59 and traded as high as $34.80. Chaarat Gold shares last traded at $34.30, with a volume of 4,240 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 505.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 33.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 32.04. The company has a market cap of $164.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65.

About Chaarat Gold (LON:CGH)

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited operates as a gold exploration and development company. The company primarily engages in the development of Chaarat project located in the Sandalash River valley, the Kyrgyz Republic. The company is based in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

