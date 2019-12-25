Charles Stanley Group (LON:CAY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $292.75

Charles Stanley Group plc (LON:CAY) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $292.75 and traded as high as $322.00. Charles Stanley Group shares last traded at $323.00, with a volume of 4,210 shares changing hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt upgraded Charles Stanley Group to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 297.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 285.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.42 million and a P/E ratio of 14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 1.01%. Charles Stanley Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.40%.

About Charles Stanley Group (LON:CAY)

Charles Stanley Group PLC provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four divisions: Investment Management Services, Asset Management, Financial Planning, and Charles Stanley Direct. The Investment Management Services division offers discretionary, advisory, cash management, and execution-only services to private clients, trusts, charities, and companies.

