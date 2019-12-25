Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Price Target Raised to $93.00 at Barclays

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) had its price target upped by Barclays from $85.00 to $93.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a hold rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.70.

CHH opened at $103.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.95. Choice Hotels International has a one year low of $67.05 and a one year high of $104.64.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 174.81% and a net margin of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $310.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This is an increase from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is 22.11%.

In other news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $505,300.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,248,325.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 35,349 shares of company stock valued at $3,186,161 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 1,668.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 587,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,138,000 after buying an additional 554,493 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the second quarter valued at $16,723,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 204.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,286,000 after acquiring an additional 148,804 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 174.2% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 201,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,556,000 after acquiring an additional 128,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 430,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,334,000 after purchasing an additional 115,877 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

