Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) Downgraded by UBS Group to “Neutral”

UBS Group downgraded shares of Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has $10.50 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Cincinnati Bell from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday.

Get Cincinnati Bell alerts:

Shares of NYSE CBB opened at $10.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.34. Cincinnati Bell has a 52-week low of $3.19 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $382.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cincinnati Bell will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBB. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 123.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 86.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cincinnati Bell Company Profile

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, as well as long distance, digital trunking, switched access, and other value-added services, such as caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Bell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Bell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.