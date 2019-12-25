Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) to post earnings per share of $1.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cincinnati Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.08. Cincinnati Financial posted earnings per share of $0.98 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial will report full year earnings of $4.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cincinnati Financial.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.19. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CINF shares. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.40.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CINF. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter worth $29,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter valued at $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 42.3% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $103.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Cincinnati Financial has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $118.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 66.87%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

