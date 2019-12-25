CLPS (NASDAQ:CLPS) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of CLPS (NASDAQ:CLPS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

CLPS opened at $6.40 on Tuesday. CLPS has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $17.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.82.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CLPS by 379.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 92,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 73,452 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CLPS by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in CLPS in the second quarter valued at $86,000. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLPS Company Profile

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology and consulting services to banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management.

