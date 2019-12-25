CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $60.98

Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $60.98 and traded as high as $63.13. CMS Energy shares last traded at $62.19, with a volume of 91,688 shares changing hands.

CMS has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CMS Energy from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.67.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.05.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.67%.

In related news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 8,390 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total value of $509,692.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $341,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 201,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,286,010.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,690 shares of company stock valued at $1,660,208 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CMS Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in CMS Energy by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CMS)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

