Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Earns News Impact Rating of 3.22

Media headlines about Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) have been trending very positive on Wednesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Coca-Cola Consolidated earned a coverage optimism score of 3.22 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

NASDAQ:COKE opened at $286.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $274.32 and a 200-day moving average of $297.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 0.61. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a 52 week low of $166.67 and a 52 week high of $413.39.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.12). Coca-Cola Consolidated had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 20.44%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on COKE shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, including carbonated beverages; and still beverages, such as energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

