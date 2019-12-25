Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Collegium Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.00.

COLL opened at $20.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $689.04 million, a P/E ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 0.81. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $22.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.71 and a 200 day moving average of $13.66.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 13.14% and a negative net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $72.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Hirsch sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $483,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,871.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 64,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $1,216,690.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,520.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLL. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 33.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1,299.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,495 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 7,888 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

