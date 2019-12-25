Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $46.43

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $46.43 and traded as high as $51.59. Comfort Systems USA shares last traded at $51.15, with a volume of 10,062 shares.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Comfort Systems USA to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $706.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.83 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 4.24%. Comfort Systems USA’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 20,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total value of $1,063,999.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,405,402.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.49 per share, with a total value of $247,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 260,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,867,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 30,453 shares of company stock worth $1,548,533 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIX. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 31,363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 13,973 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,456,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $329,209,000 after purchasing an additional 244,286 shares in the last quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE now owns 18,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 19,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

