Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) PT Raised to $69.00

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) had its price objective upped by research analysts at DA Davidson to $69.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CBSH. BidaskClub downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $52.38 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.57.

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $67.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.29 and its 200-day moving average is $61.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.77. Commerce Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $53.42 and a fifty-two week high of $68.45.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $336.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.31 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 29.34%. Commerce Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 10,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total value of $645,033.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,137,433.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John K. Handy sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.37, for a total transaction of $110,891.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,907 shares in the company, valued at $2,216,944.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,385 shares of company stock worth $2,944,406 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 2,682.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 974,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,909,000 after purchasing an additional 939,259 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 21.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,844,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,536,000 after purchasing an additional 330,268 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,048,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,473,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 48.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 303,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,078,000 after buying an additional 98,521 shares during the period. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

