Comparing GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) and Chinanet Online (NASDAQ:CNET)

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) and Chinanet Online (NASDAQ:CNET) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Get GDS alerts:

GDS has a beta of 3, meaning that its stock price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chinanet Online has a beta of 2.44, meaning that its stock price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GDS and Chinanet Online’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GDS $406.09 million 14.83 -$65.01 million ($0.51) -100.55 Chinanet Online $57.15 million 0.41 -$14.02 million N/A N/A

Chinanet Online has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GDS.

Profitability

This table compares GDS and Chinanet Online’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GDS -12.27% -5.97% -1.80% Chinanet Online -6.23% -41.73% -18.53%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for GDS and Chinanet Online, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GDS 0 0 5 0 3.00 Chinanet Online 0 0 0 0 N/A

GDS presently has a consensus target price of $56.20, indicating a potential upside of 9.59%. Given GDS’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe GDS is more favorable than Chinanet Online.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.2% of GDS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Chinanet Online shares are held by institutional investors. 34.5% of Chinanet Online shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

GDS beats Chinanet Online on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations. GDS Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Chinanet Online Company Profile

ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated service platform that provides advertising and marketing services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform comprises CloundX, an omni-channel advertising and marketing system; and a data analysis management system. The company offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data and value added services through its Internet advertising portals, including 28.com; and liansuo.com. It also produces and distributes television shows comprising advertisements. The company serves customers in the food and beverage, women accessories, footwear, apparel and garments, home goods and construction materials, environmental protection equipment, cosmetic and health care, education network, and other industries. ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.