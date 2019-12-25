Costain Group (LON:COST) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $188.92

Costain Group PLC (LON:COST)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $188.92 and traded as low as $154.00. Costain Group shares last traded at $159.00, with a volume of 350,188 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.96) target price (down from GBX 275 ($3.62)) on shares of Costain Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.89) price target (down from GBX 350 ($4.60)) on shares of Costain Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of $173.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 173.41 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 185.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.32, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35.

In other news, insider Anthony Bickerstaff acquired 2,010 shares of Costain Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 171 ($2.25) per share, with a total value of £3,437.10 ($4,521.31).

Costain Group PLC provides engineering solutions for various energy, water, and transportation infrastructures in the United Kingdom, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Natural Resources. The Infrastructure division operates in the highways, rail, and nuclear markets.

