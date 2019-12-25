CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of CRA International in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of CRA International in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

In other news, Director William F. Concannon sold 695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $35,792.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRAI. Pembroke Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of CRA International by 16.6% during the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 320,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,437,000 after acquiring an additional 45,622 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in CRA International by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 216,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,077,000 after purchasing an additional 77,013 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CRA International by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in CRA International by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in CRA International by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRAI stock opened at $54.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.09 million, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.10. CRA International has a fifty-two week low of $34.24 and a fifty-two week high of $56.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. CRA International had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $115.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. CRA International’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CRA International will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.45%.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

