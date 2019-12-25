Crimson Tide (LON:TIDE) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.39

Crimson Tide plc (LON:TIDE) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.39 and traded as high as $2.50. Crimson Tide shares last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 4,031,527 shares.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.39.

About Crimson Tide (LON:TIDE)

Crimson Tide plc provides mobility solutions and related software development services primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It provides mpro5, a mobile business solution that provides hardware, software, Windows Azure cloud infrastructure, and installation and support, as well as job scheduling, alerting, and reporting services.

