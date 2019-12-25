CSS Industries (NYSE:CSS) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.55

CSS Industries Inc (NYSE:CSS) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.55 and traded as low as $4.52. CSS Industries shares last traded at $4.59, with a volume of 9,795 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded CSS Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

CSS Industries (NYSE:CSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $95.97 million during the quarter. CSS Industries had a negative net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CSS Industries by 32.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in CSS Industries by 9.0% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 46,366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CSS Industries by 12.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 7,850 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CSS Industries by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 201,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in CSS Industries by 15.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 272,019 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 36,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

About CSS Industries (NYSE:CSS)

CSS Industries, Inc, a consumer products company, designs, manufactures, procures, distributes, and sells seasonal, gift, and craft products principally to mass market retailers in the United States and Canada. Its craft and gift consumer products include craft ribbons and bows, trims, buttons, sewing patterns, knitting needles, needle arts, kids' crafts, infant products, journals, gift card holders, all occasion boxed greeting cards, memory books, scrapbooks, stationery, stickers, and other gift and craft items, as well as floral accessories, including pot covers, foil, waxed tissue, shred, aisle runners, corsage bags, and other paper and film products.

