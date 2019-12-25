CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $32.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned CTS an industry rank of 221 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get CTS alerts:

CTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of CTS in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CTS from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Cowen set a $33.00 price target on CTS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of NYSE:CTS traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.60. The stock had a trading volume of 40,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,701. The company has a market cap of $957.84 million, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.27. CTS has a 12 month low of $24.07 and a 12 month high of $34.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.10). CTS had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $115.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.72 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CTS will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.46%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in CTS by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 769,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,599,000 after purchasing an additional 94,428 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CTS by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,539 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CTS by 1.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CTS during the second quarter worth $530,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of CTS by 160.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 32,861 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CTS (CTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.