Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CURO. Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of Curo Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Curo Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Get Curo Group alerts:

Shares of Curo Group stock opened at $12.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.68. The company has a market cap of $531.03 million, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 3.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.98. Curo Group has a 1 year low of $8.73 and a 1 year high of $16.99.

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Curo Group had a return on equity of 408.48% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $297.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.75 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Curo Group will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO David Strano sold 11,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $182,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,324 shares in the company, valued at $917,184. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eugene Vin Iv Thomas sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $178,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,696.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,715 shares of company stock worth $372,175. 44.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CURO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Curo Group in the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Curo Group by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 520,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,911,000 after purchasing an additional 205,516 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Curo Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 76,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Curo Group by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 293,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 94,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Curo Group by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

About Curo Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Curo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.