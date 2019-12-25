CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $17.83

CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.83 and traded as high as $18.32. CyberOptics shares last traded at $18.05, with a volume of 2,059 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on CyberOptics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $128.20 million, a P/E ratio of 46.10, a PEG ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.80 and a 200 day moving average of $15.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.39 million during the quarter. CyberOptics had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 3.14%. Analysts predict that CyberOptics Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in CyberOptics by 105.6% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of CyberOptics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CyberOptics by 727.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,556 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 8,401 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in CyberOptics in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CyberOptics in the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. 54.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberOptics Company Profile

CyberOptics Corporation develops and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions worldwide. Its sensors are being used in surface mount technology (SMT), semiconductor, and metrology markets to improve yields and productivity. The company offers multi-reflection suppression sensors for application in the SMT, semiconductor, and metrology markets; and strobe inspection modules for use in 2D automated optical inspection (AOI) systems.

