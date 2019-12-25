Cynthia Gaylor Sells 6,201 Shares of Pivotal Software (NYSE:PVTL) Stock

Pivotal Software (NYSE:PVTL) CFO Cynthia Gaylor sold 6,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total transaction of $92,952.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 310,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,660,226.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Pivotal Software stock opened at $15.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.83 and a beta of -0.46. Pivotal Software has a 12-month low of $8.03 and a 12-month high of $24.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Get Pivotal Software alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Pivotal Software by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pivotal Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,335,000. Washington Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pivotal Software by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pivotal Software during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Menta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pivotal Software during the second quarter worth approximately $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.94% of the company’s stock.

PVTL has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pivotal Software in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Pivotal Software from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pivotal Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.30.

Pivotal Software Company Profile

Pivotal Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated solution that combines a cloud-native application platform and services in the United States. Its cloud-native platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF), accelerates and streamlines software development by reducing the complexity of building, deploying, and operating modern applications.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Pivotal Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pivotal Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.