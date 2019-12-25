Dale Alton Craig Sells 30,000 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Stock

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) Senior Officer Dale Alton Craig sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.86, for a total transaction of C$145,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,437 shares in the company, valued at C$133,343.82.

Shares of BTO stock opened at C$5.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. B2Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.36.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$410.30 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 89.29%.

BTO has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on B2Gold from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. TD Securities upped their price target on B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.25 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a report on Friday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.39.

B2Gold

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for gold deposits in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, and Namibia. The company primarily holds 80% interest in the Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in the Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; the Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 100% interest in the El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

