DECENT Trading Down 45% Over Last Week (DCT)

DECENT (CURRENCY:DCT) traded down 30.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. DECENT has a market capitalization of $545,303.00 and approximately $420.00 worth of DECENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DECENT has traded 45% lower against the dollar. One DECENT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0106 or 0.00000147 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Bittrex, ChaoEX and Upbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007058 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008473 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001586 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

DECENT Profile

DECENT (DCT) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2016. DECENT’s total supply is 73,197,775 coins and its circulating supply is 51,306,089 coins. DECENT’s official Twitter account is @DECENTplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DECENT is /r/decentplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DECENT’s official website is decent.ch.

Buying and Selling DECENT

DECENT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Upbit, Bittrex, HitBTC, ChaoEX and BCEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DECENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

