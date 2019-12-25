Deltashares S&P 600 Managed Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DMRS) Trading Down 0.6%

Deltashares S&P 600 Managed Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DMRS) were down 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $55.30 and last traded at $55.48, approximately 930 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.80.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a $0.2287 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Deltashares S&P 600 Managed Risk ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

