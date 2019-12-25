DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $54.96

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $54.96 and traded as high as $57.36. DENTSPLY SIRONA shares last traded at $57.17, with a volume of 48,968 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.77.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.01.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $962.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.90%.

In other news, Director Michael C. Alfano sold 10,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $600,119.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,659.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,969,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,515,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,546 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,735,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $859,985,000 after buying an additional 458,934 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,471,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $319,324,000 after buying an additional 87,294 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 4,673,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $272,719,000 after buying an additional 39,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,919,933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $170,407,000 after buying an additional 317,282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Featured Article: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.