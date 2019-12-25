Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating on shares of Dermira in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Dermira in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dermira from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Leerink Swann decreased their target price on shares of Dermira from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Dermira from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.80.

DERM opened at $15.10 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.47. Dermira has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.08, a quick ratio of 6.63 and a current ratio of 7.03.

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.34. Dermira had a negative return on equity of 583.07% and a negative net margin of 256.08%. The firm had revenue of $11.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dermira will post -4.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,612. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Dermira by 124.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Dermira by 621.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dermira by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Dermira in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Dermira in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Dermira Company Profile

Dermira, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with dermatologic diseases in the United States. The company offers QBREXZA, a topical once-daily anticholinergic cloth for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis in adult and pediatric patients nine years of age and older.

