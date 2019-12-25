Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €28.36 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €28.36 ($32.98) price objective on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DPW. HSBC set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €33.00 ($38.37) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Post currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €36.22 ($42.11).

Shares of FRA DPW opened at €34.02 ($39.55) on Tuesday. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a 52 week high of €41.32 ($48.05). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €33.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €30.53.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

