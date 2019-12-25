Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale cut Diageo from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Diageo from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Diageo from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diageo from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $171.00.

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $166.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Diageo has a 12 month low of $137.24 and a 12 month high of $176.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.83.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DEO. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Diageo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in Diageo by 371.1% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 31,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,200,000 after buying an additional 25,049 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,671,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

