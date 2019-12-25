Digitalbox (LON:DBOX) Trading 6.4% Higher

Digitalbox plc (LON:DBOX) shot up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 6.50 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 6.25 ($0.08), 136,766 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.88 ($0.08).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5.34.

Digitalbox Company Profile (LON:DBOX)

Digitalbox Publishing Ltd creates digital marketing campaigns. The company also publishes Entertainment Daily, an entertainment news web portal. Digitalbox Publishing Ltd was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Bath, United Kingdom. Digitalbox Publishing Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Digitalbox Publishing (Holdings) Limited.

