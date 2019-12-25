Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $82.10

Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $82.10 and traded as high as $82.55. Dine Brands Global shares last traded at $82.14, with a volume of 7,705 shares traded.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DIN. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Thursday, November 21st. MKM Partners started coverage on Dine Brands Global in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.38.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.41.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $186.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.13 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 57.98% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global Inc will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is presently 51.40%.

In other news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $26,394.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,876. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 5,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $493,510.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DIN. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 4,107.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 515.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the third quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. boosted its position in Dine Brands Global by 6.4% during the second quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile (NYSE:DIN)

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

