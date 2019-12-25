Direxion Daily Energy Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:ERY) Trading Down 2.8%

Direxion Daily Energy Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:ERY) were down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $39.23 and last traded at $39.24, approximately 5,705 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 229,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.39.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0756 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERY. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bear 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $1,470,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Direxion Daily Energy Bear 3X Shares by 10,854.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 20,406 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Energy Bear 3X Shares during the third quarter valued at about $809,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Energy Bear 3X Shares during the third quarter valued at about $410,000.

