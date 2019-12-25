Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Price Target Increased to $87.00 by Analysts at Argus

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) had its price objective increased by Argus from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a hold rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.80.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

NYSE:D opened at $81.36 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy has a twelve month low of $67.41 and a twelve month high of $83.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.21.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.9175 per share. This represents a $3.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.62%.

In other news, CEO Diane Leopold sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $948,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,995,318.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 313.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth about $40,000. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.