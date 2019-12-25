Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DOMO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Domo from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Domo from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Domo in a report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Domo from $28.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Domo from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.14.

NASDAQ DOMO opened at $23.31 on Tuesday. Domo has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $47.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.37.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $44.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.81 million. Domo had a negative net margin of 75.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,396.92%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.06) EPS. Analysts predict that Domo will post -4.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Domo in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Domo in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Domo by 412.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Domo by 100.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Domo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.48% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

