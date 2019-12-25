Donaco International (ASX:DNA) Shares Down 6.3%

Donaco International Ltd (ASX:DNA)’s share price dropped 6.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as A$0.08 ($0.05) and last traded at A$0.08 ($0.05), approximately 645,955 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.08 ($0.06).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.37, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$0.09. The stock has a market cap of $62.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32.

Donaco International Company Profile (ASX:DNA)

Donaco International Limited engages in the leisure and hospitality businesses in the Asia Pacific region. It operates Star Vegas Resort & Club, a casino and hotel complex comprising approximately 100 gaming tables, 1500 slot machines, and 385 hotel rooms in Poipet, Cambodia on the border with Thailand; and Aristo International Hotel, a boutique casino comprising 400 hotel rooms in northern Vietnam, on the border with Yunnan Province, China.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Donaco International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaco International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.