Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.55

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.55 and traded as high as $12.67. Donegal Group shares last traded at $12.67, with a volume of 3 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have commented on DGICB. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. TheStreet cut Donegal Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $363.40 million, a P/E ratio of 48.73 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.22.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $198.38 million for the quarter. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 2.25%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.127 dividend. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Donegal Group stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:DGICB)

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC.

