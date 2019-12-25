Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.A) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Dorel Industries Inc (TSE:DII.A)’s stock price dropped 7.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$6.48 and last traded at C$6.48, approximately 120 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 109 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.99.

The stock has a market cap of $27.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.27, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$9.11.

Dorel Industries Company Profile (TSE:DII.A)

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

