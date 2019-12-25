DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $128.32

DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $128.32 and traded as high as $130.18. DTE Energy shares last traded at $128.64, with a volume of 27,366 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DTE. Bank of America raised DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Mizuho set a $134.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $145.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.09.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.87 and a 200 day moving average of $128.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 8.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DTE Energy Co will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.013 per share. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,203,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,711,474,000 after purchasing an additional 272,213 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,596,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,994,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,518 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,873,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,322,038,000 after buying an additional 246,272 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,470,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,960,000 after buying an additional 52,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,985,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,945,000 after buying an additional 126,748 shares in the last quarter. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

