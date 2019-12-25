Dundee Precious Metals Inc (TSE:DPM) Director Richard Allan Howes Sells 87,300 Shares of Stock

Dundee Precious Metals Inc (TSE:DPM) Director Richard Allan Howes sold 87,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.63, for a total transaction of C$491,499.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,026 shares in the company, valued at C$760,196.38.

Richard Allan Howes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 20th, Richard Allan Howes sold 125,300 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.63, for a total value of C$705,439.00.

Shares of DPM opened at C$5.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.17 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.84. Dundee Precious Metals Inc has a 52 week low of C$3.44 and a 52 week high of C$6.66. The company has a market capitalization of $999.85 million and a PE ratio of 52.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The mining company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$125.29 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dundee Precious Metals Inc will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DPM. Beacon Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. National Bank Financial set a C$7.75 price target on Dundee Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. M Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$8.50 price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Dundee Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dundee Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.19.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech, which owns and operates gold, copper, and silver mine located in east of Sofia, Bulgaria; Krumovgrad that operates a gold mine located in south eastern Bulgaria; and Tsumeb, which owns and operates custom smelter located in Tsumeb, Namibia.

