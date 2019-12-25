DX (Group) (LON:DX) Stock Price Up 2.1%

DX (Group) PLC (LON:DX)’s stock price traded up 2.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 12 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12 ($0.16), 27,412 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 91% from the average session volume of 317,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.75 ($0.15).

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of DX (Group) in a research report on Thursday, November 28th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 12.02 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 12.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14.

DX (Group) Company Profile (LON:DX)

DX (Group) plc, through its subsidiaries, provides parcel, freight, mail, and logistic services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through two divisions, DX Freight and DX Express. The DX Freight division provides DX 1-Man, a national and international, next-day delivery services; DX 2-Man, a home delivery service; and DX Logistics, a logistics solution that include warehouse management, and customer-liveried vehicle and uniformed personnel service.

