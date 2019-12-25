Echelon Financial (TSE:EFH) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.08

Echelon Financial Holdings Inc (TSE:EFH) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.08 and traded as high as $6.11. Echelon Financial shares last traded at $6.03, with a volume of 4,100 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.70 million and a PE ratio of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.94.

Get Echelon Financial alerts:

Echelon Financial (TSE:EFH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$9.24 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Echelon Financial Holdings Inc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Echelon Financial (TSE:EFH)

Echelon Financial Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products and services in Canada. It operates in two segments, Personal Lines and Commercial Lines. The Personal Lines segment primarily underwrites specialty auto, non-standard automobile insurance; and insurance for motorcycles, antique and classic vehicles, trailers, motor-homes, recreational vehicles, and personal property.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Echelon Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echelon Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.